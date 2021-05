Ibaka (back) is expected to be sidelined for Friday's Game 3 against the Mavericks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

With the Clippers down 2-0 going on the road, Ibaka will likely miss Friday's pivotal Game 3 with his lingering back issue. Assuming he's sidelined, more minutes could be available for Ivica Zubac, DeMarcus Cousins and Marcus Morris.