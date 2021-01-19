Ibaka (illness) is expected to play Wednesday against the Kings, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Ibaka looks likely to return from a one-game absence due to an undisclosed illness. If the 31-year-old is able to return, Ivica Zubac would likely return to a bench role after he started during Sunday's blowout win over the Pacers.
