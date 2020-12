Ibaka provided 15 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds and a blocked shot across 21 minutes in Tuesday's 116-109 win over the Lakers.

Ibaka's acquisition from the Raptors fills the hole left by Montrezl Harrell, and the battle for minutes in the paint will be just as complicated to predict with Ivica Zubac still in the fold. Ibaka started on Tuesday, but Zubac logged 27 minutes in relief compared to only 21 for Ibaka. The timeshare impairs the fantasy value of both players.