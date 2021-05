The Clippers' goal is for Ibaka (back) to play during the team's current road trip, which ends with the final game of the regular season Sunday against the Thunder, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Ibaka remains out Tuesday, but the organization is hopeful he can get some minutes under his belt before the postseason. Ibaka has been sidelined since March 14 due to a back issue. Whenever his return arrives, it will result in fewer minutes for Ivica Zubac.