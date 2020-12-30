Ibaka scored 16 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go with eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a turnover in 22 minutes of Tuesday's 124-101 win over Minnesota.
Ibaka grabbed a team-high eight boards to go along with 16 points during Tuesday's blowout win. The big man hasn't seen big minute totals to start the season, but he's been fairly efficient in most outings thus far at a thin center position for fantasy owners.
