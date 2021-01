Ibaka registered 10 points (4-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 13 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes in Thursday's 109-105 victory over the Heat.

Ibaka's point total and shooting percentage has gone down in each of his last three outings. Despite the downward trend, Ibaka has scored in double-figures in four straight games while adding two double-doubles.