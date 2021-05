Ibaka (back), who is out Thursday against the Hornets, could play Friday against the Rockets, as coach Ty Lue is "hopeful" for the big man's availability, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Friday marks the Clippers' second-to-last game of the regular season, and the team would presumably like to get Ibaka on the court before the first round of the playoffs. When Ibaka returns, he's expected to come off the bench as Ivica Zubac remains a starter.