Ibaka won't play Sunday against Indiana due to a non-COVID-19 related illness, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Ibaka was a late scratch for Sunday's matchup due to his illness, and Ivica Zubac will start in his place against the Pacers. Patrick Patterson and Mfiondu Kabengele could also see slightly increased run for the Clippers in his absence.