Ibaka (back) is not expected to play in Game 4 against Dallas on Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Ibaka had remained listed as questionable in Sunday's injury report, but it doesn't look like he'll play. If he is ruled out, it would mark the second game in row that the veteran center has missed in the series.
