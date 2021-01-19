Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said he expects Ibaka (illness) to play Wednesday against the Kings, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Ibaka was a late scratch ahead of Sunday's blowout win over the Pacers due to an illness, but the ailment appears to have been a minor concern for the big man. Assuming Ibaka is cleared to play ahead of Wednesday's 10 p.m. ET tipoff, Ivica Zubac would likely shift back to a bench role.