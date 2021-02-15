Ibaka scored 21 points (9-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with nine rebounds, six assists and two blocks in the Clippers' 128-111 victory over the Cavaliers on Sunday.

With the Clippers missing stars Kawhi Leonard (lower leg) and Paul George (toe), Ibaka stepped up in a big way, recording season-high point and assist totals. Ibaka is the team's leading rebounder and shot blocker this season and has done a terrific job on both ends of the floor. On the season, he is averaging 12.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists to go along with 1.3 blocks per game.