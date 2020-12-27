Ibaka recorded 13 points (6-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block over 20 minutes in Sunday's 124-73 loss to Dallas.

The Clippers struggled mightily against Dallas on Sunday without Kawhi Leonard (mouth) on the court, but Ibaka still remained productive on the scoreboard while racking up a season-high nine rebounds. Through the first three games of the 2020-21 season, the 31-year-old is shooting 63.0 percent from the floor, but he's averaging just 20.7 minutes per contest.