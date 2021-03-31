Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said prior to Tuesday's 103-96 loss to the Magic that Ibaka (back) has yet to resume on-court work, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Ibaka has already missed nine straight games due to back spasms, and his lack of on-court work over the past two-plus weeks suggests that additional absences will likely be in his future. He can probably be safely ruled out for Thursday's game against the Nuggets, though he may have a chance to make it back for Sunday's matchup with the Lakers if he's able to practice in some capacity Friday and/or Saturday. Ivica Zubac will continue to start and absorb most of the minutes at center for the duration of Ibaka's absence.