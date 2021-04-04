Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said Sunday that Ibaka (back) has yet to take part in 5-on-5 drills in practice, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Ibaka is out for an 11th straight game Sunday against the Lakers, and his lack of 5-on-5 work since first experiencing lower-back tightness in mid-March suggests he'll remain out for Tuesday's contest versus the Trail Blazers. Likely due in part to Ibaka's slow recovery process, the Clippers were motivated to bring in DeMarcus Cousins, who Sunday agreed with the team on a 10-day deal. Cousins will likely serve as the top understudy to Ivica Zubac until Ibaka is healthy again.