Ibaka (back) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.

The big man departed Sunday's blowout loss to the Pelicans with tightness in his lower back, so the Clippers will monitor that issue leading up to tip off. It's certainly possible that Ibaka could miss Monday's game, but it's fairly encouraging that he wasn't ruled out right away as the Clippers play on the second night of a back-to-back.