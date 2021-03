Ibaka (back) won't travel with the team for Wednesday's and Thursday's games at San Antonio, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 31-year-old's absence will extend to six games after sitting out Wednesday's and Thursday's contests against the Spurs. Ibaka's next chance to play will come Saturday against the 76ers.. Ivica Zubac should continue to start at center in his absence for the Clippers.