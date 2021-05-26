Ibaka registered just two points (1-1 FG) and one block in six minutes during Tuesday's 127-121 loss to Dallas.

Ibaka barely touched the floor in the Game 2 loss, continuing to have very little impact for the Clippers. The veteran is still working his way back from a two-month layoff due to a back injury and at this point, he simply isn't able to make a meaningful impact. Ivica Zubac (two points in 22 minutes) also failed to deliver and so at this point, the Clippers are leaning heavily on their small-ball lineups.