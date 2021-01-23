Ibaka posted 17 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and an assist across 28 minutes in Friday's win over the Thunder.

Ibaka didn't record a block and/or a steal just for the third time this season, but he was quite active on the offensive end of the court and delivered his second-best scoring output of the campaign. Ibaka has now scored in double digits in five of his last seven contests and seems to have settled as a secondary -- yet reliable -- scoring alternative on the Clippers' scheme, something that should boost his upside due to his already valuable contributions on both defense and rebounding.