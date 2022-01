Ibaka finished with 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 21 minutes during Sunday's 106-93 victory over the Hawks.

Ibaka led the bench in scoring and was extremely efficient. Despite supplying a career low 0.6 blocks per game, Ibaka has now blocked a shot in five of his last six contests. Through 22 appearances this season, Ibaka is averaging 6.0 points and 3.9 rebounds across 15.5 minutes per game.