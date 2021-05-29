Ibaka (back) is questionable for Sunday's Game 4 against the Mavericks.
Ibaka sat out Game 3 due to a lingering back injury. Even if he plays Sunday, he could be limited. He hasn't seen more than 19 minutes since returning in the second-to-last game of the regular season.
More News
-
Clippers' Serge Ibaka: Officially out for Game 3•
-
Clippers' Serge Ibaka: Expected to be out Friday•
-
Clippers' Serge Ibaka: Game-time call Friday•
-
Clippers' Serge Ibaka: Uncertain for Game 3•
-
Clippers' Serge Ibaka: Plays just six minutes in Game 2•
-
Clippers' Serge Ibaka: Registers 15 points in return•