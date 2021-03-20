Ibaka (back) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Ibaka has missed the past two games due to a back injury that he sustained Sunday, but he'll be listed as questionable once again prior to Saturday's matchup. If Ibaka is held out, Ivica Zubac and Patrick Patterson could see increased roles for the Clippers.
