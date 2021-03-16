Ibaka (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Garrett Chorpenning of SI.com reports.
Ibaka missed Monday's game after leaving Sunday's loss to the Pelicans due to lower back tightness. He has a chance to return against Dallas on Wednesday, but Ivica Zubac and Patrick Patterson could see increased run if Ibaka is held out once again.
More News
-
Clippers' Serge Ibaka: Won't play Monday•
-
Clippers' Serge Ibaka: Officially questionable Monday•
-
Clippers' Serge Ibaka: Won't return for second half•
-
Clippers' Serge Ibaka: Another double-double Thursday•
-
Clippers' Serge Ibaka: Double-double in loss•
-
Clippers' Serge Ibaka: Struggling from distance•