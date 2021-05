Ibaka tallied 15 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 17 minutes in a loss to the Rockets on Friday.

The veteran looked remarkably good in the contest considering that he had missed the team's previous 30 games. Ibaka was limited to 17 minutes but still put up a solid all-around stat line while making six of his eight attempts from the field. He figures to be counted on for a pivotal role in the Clippers' postseason run.