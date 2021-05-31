Ibaka (back) has been ruled out of Sunday's Game 4 against the Mavericks.

The big man continues to deal with the back issues that have plagued him for much of the season. He was able to return for the final two games of the regular season, as well as Games 1 and 2 against Dallas, but Ibaka was never quite back to 100 percent, and the Clippers will likely handle his status on a game-to-game basis going forward. After playing a combined 19 minutes in the first two games of the series, Ibaka was held out of Friday's Game 3 victory.