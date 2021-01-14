Ibaka notched 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and blocks across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 111-106 win over the Pelicans.

Ibaka has scored in double digits in four straight games and, in fact, he has reached that feat in all but two games all season long. He also posted his fourth game with two or more blocks but, unlike previous seasons where he held value due to his defensive stats, this time Ibaka is making an impact on the offense end of the court as the Clippers' biggest inside threat.