Ibaka tallied 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and one assist over 34 minutes in Friday's 106-100 loss to the Jazz.

Ibaka was averaging just 21.2 minutes per game heading into Friday's contest, but he played a season-high 34 minutes in the narrow loss to Utah. The 31-year-old was less productive on the boards than usual as Kawhi Leonard brought in 16 rebounds, but the center remained consistent in the scoring column against the Jazz.