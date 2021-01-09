Ibaka had 19 points (9-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists in Friday's 115-105 loss to the Warriors.
After going 5-of-13 in Wednesday's game at Golden State, Ibaka provided his most efficient shooting night as a Clipper. Ibaka's 19 points marked his highest points tally since Aug. 23, when he was still a part of the Raptors. Ibaka has scored 10-plus points in eight of the 10 games he has played so far.
