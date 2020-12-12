Ibaka will be the Clippers' starter at center over Ivica Zubac this season, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Last year, now-76ers coach Doc Rivers would start Ivica Zubac and bring Montrezl Harrell off the bench for energy. Now, it appears new Clippers coach Tyronn Lue is doing the opposite, opting to start Ibaka and bringing Zubac off the bench for energy. Last season, Ibaka averaged 15.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 27.0 minutes with the Raptors, and we can likely expect him to put up similar numbers in 2020-21.