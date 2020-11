Ibaka agreed to a two-year contract with the Clippers on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the total value of the deal is $19 million as the 31-year-old will be joining Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in Los Angeles. Ibaka started 27 of 55 games for the Raptors last season and averaged 15.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 27.0 minutes while shooting 38.5 percent on three-point attempts.