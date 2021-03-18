Ibaka (back) won't play Wednesday against the Mavericks, Garrett Chorpenning of SI.com reports.
The 31-year-old will be sidelined for the second straight contest after suffering the back injury during Sunday's loss to the Pelicans. Ivica Zubac figures to receive another start at center in Ibaka's absence for the Clippers.
