Ibaka had six points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3PT, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds and two blocks in Sunday's loss to Sacramento.

Ibaka has now scored in single-digits in three of his last four games after he finished with just seven points and seven boards against Boston on Friday. Heading into a three-game week, it's justifiable to keep Ibaka on the bench in favor of a four-game player, unless you're in need of blocks and rebounds.