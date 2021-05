Ibaka (back) is questionable for Game 3 against Dallas on Friday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Ibaka was limited to six minutes in the Game 2 loss and it's unclear whether he'll be available for Game 3 due to back spasms. The 31-year-old has averaged just 9.0 minutes per game through the first two games of the Round 1 series. Ivica Zubac could take on a slightly larger workload if Ibaka is ruled out.