Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Another strong performance in win
Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's 128-121 victory over the Bulls.
Gilgeous-Alexander put forth another strong performance Friday, scoring at least 12 points for the seventh time in his last eight games. While his scoring has been commendable of late, his supporting numbers are where a lot of his value comes from. His value is somewhat capped with both Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley playing so well, however, the rookie is worth considering in 12-team formats as long as he is playing with confidence.
