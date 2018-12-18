Gilgeous-Alexander netted 24 points (9-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 38 minutes in the Clippers' 131-127 loss to the Trail Blazers on Monday.

The rookie broke out for a career-best scoring total with some razor-sharp shooting, with the only blemish on his night the fact his 27-foot jumper with 3.2 seconds remaining couldn't find the net. Gilgeous-Alexander's offensive production has been highly spotty in December, following a hot finish to November when he'd scored in double digits in five of six games. The 20-year-old's rebounds and assists have also seen a slight downturn during the current month compared to last month, but his starting point guard job remains secure, affording him the platform to continue improving.