Gilgeous-Alexander produced 17 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes in Sunday's 122-108 victory over the Kings.

Gilgeous-Alexander has been hit or miss when it comes to scoring this season, as his average sits at 9.7 although he has started most of the year. He works well alongside Patrick Beverley in the backcourt, and should see a stable role going forward in the offense.