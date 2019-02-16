Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Collects three steals Friday
Gilgeous-Alexander compiled 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds, and three steals in 20 minutes during Friday's 161-144 loss to Team USA in the Rising Stars Challenge.
Gilgeous-Alexander appeared right at home on the big stage Friday, ending the games with 15 points to go with three steals. He has been one of the more frustrating players to roster in fantasy this season with his playing time frustratingly inconsistent. Head coach Doc Rivers seems somewhat reluctant to give him big minutes and that has certainly impacted his overall value. Perhaps this will turn around as the season progresses, especially if the Clippers fall out of the playoff race. As of right now, he is a fringe standard league player but that could certainly change if his playing time creeps up to 30 minutes per night.
