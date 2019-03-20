Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Continues late season resurgence
Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 17 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 115-109 victory over Indiana.
Gilgeous-Alexander has now scored in double-digits in nine of his last ten games, continuing his push back into standard league relevance. After a solid enough start to his rookie season, Gilgeous-Alexander appeared to have hit the rookie wall, however, it would seem as though it was merely a form slump. His playing time has certainly been more consistent of late which has allowed him to find some rhythm on both ends of the floor. At this stage, he should be on a roster in most formats as a source of points, assists, and steals as well as out-of-position rebounds.
