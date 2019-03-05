Gilgeous-Alexander had 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, two blocks, and one rebound in 24 minutes during Monday's 113-105 victory over the Lakers.

Gilgeous-Alexander had another productive night Monday, his fourth straight game scoring in double-digits. We have seen this before and remain somewhat inclined to doubt the longevity of his production. The Clippers have only one more game this week which makes rostering any of their players very difficult. Gilgeous-Alexander can be left alone at this point but should be monitored moving forward.