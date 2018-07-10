Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Continues strong Summer League showing in loss
Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 25 points (12-21 FG, 0-2 3PT, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 28 minutes in Monday's 105-80 loss to the Rockets in a Vegas Summer League contest.
With the loss of Austin Rivers, the Clippers are definitely in need of some backcourt depth, and it appears that the first-round pick from Kentucky could be the salve to heal that wound. Gilgeous-Alexander is almost a lock to see playing time immediately and if his Summer League performances are any indication, he'll be up to the challenge.
