Gilgeous-Alexander compiled 14 points (5-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists and two rebounds across 36 minutes in the Clippers' 119-116 win over the Nets on Sunday.

The rookie seems to finally be hitting his stride at the most critical time of year, as Gilgeous-Alexander is just a single point short of nine consecutive double-digit scoring efforts after Sunday's performance. That easily represents his best offensive stretch of the season, as the 20-year-old has struggled with consistency at times. Gilgeous-Alexander's stellar shooting has been key to his success, as he's generated a 52.5 percent success rate from the floor during March, including an eye-popping 68.4 percent from three-point range. Coupled with his solid work in assists (4.3), rebounds (3.4) and steals (1.1) this month, the 2018 first-round pick's stock has arguably never been higher.