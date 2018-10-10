Coach Doc Rivers said Gilgeous-Alexander has clinched a spot in the Clippers rotation heading into the regular-season opener Oct. 17 against the Nuggets, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Rivers was only willing to guarantee six players minutes at the start of the season, so the fact that Gilgeous-Alexander made the cut says a lot about what the Clippers think of the rookie. Even though Los Angeles has ample experienced backcourt depth on hand, Gilgeous-Alexander seems to have at least inched ahead of Milos Teodosic as the team's fourth guard. The 20-year-old, who averaged 9.8 points, 3.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 22.6 minutes per game during the preseason, could also cut into the playing time of Patrick Beverley, Avery Bradley and Lou Williams if he continues to play at a high level in the games that count. Considering that Beverley is playing on an expiring contract, it wouldn't be surprising if he was dealt later this season to clear room in the starting lineup at point guard for the ascendant Kentucky product.