Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Efficient in big win
Gilgeous-Alexander turned in 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 22 minutes in the Clippers' 134-107 win over the Suns on Wednesday.
It was an all-rookie backcourt Wednesday with Gilgeous-Alexander being joined by Landry Shamet, and the former turned in a highly efficient offensive performance. The 20-year-old has now generated three straight double-digit scoring efforts as the Clippers head into the All-Star break, and he's accomplished the feat in eight of the last 10 games overall. It's the best offensive stretch yet for the 2018 first-round pick, one that's been partly fueled by an impressive 50.8 percent success rate from the field in seven February contests.
