Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Efficient shooting night Thursday
Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 125-87 loss to the Spurs.
The Clippers were hammered by the Spurs on Thursday, making it difficult to get a read on the fantasy performances of a number of players. Gilgeous-Alexander scored in double-figures on 6-of-8 shooting but offered little else. He continues to alternate good and bad games making it tough to roster him in all formats. He is a fringe standard league player but the upside is there to make him worth holding onto.
