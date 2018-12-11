Gilgeous-Alexander had 16 points (8-12 FG), five assists, four rebounds, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 123-119 overtime victory against Phoenix.

Much like Danilo Gallinari, Gilgeous-Alexander was very impactful down the stretch for the Clippers as they pulled out a four-point overtime victory. The scoring continues to fluctuate for the rookie but the defensive numbers are keeping him afloat in standard leagues. He is one player that could be dropped after just one or two poor performances but he is worth adding if you can grab him.