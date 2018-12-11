Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Fills it up in Monday's victory
Gilgeous-Alexander had 16 points (8-12 FG), five assists, four rebounds, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 123-119 overtime victory against Phoenix.
Much like Danilo Gallinari, Gilgeous-Alexander was very impactful down the stretch for the Clippers as they pulled out a four-point overtime victory. The scoring continues to fluctuate for the rookie but the defensive numbers are keeping him afloat in standard leagues. He is one player that could be dropped after just one or two poor performances but he is worth adding if you can grab him.
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...