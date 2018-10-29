Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Fills out stat sheet in blowout win
Gilgeous-Alexander provided 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 28 minutes in the Clippers' 136-104 win over the Wizards on Sunday.
The rookie continues to shine in his second-unit role, and with the Clippers enjoying a big second-half lead for the second straight game, he saw an elevated allotment of playing time. Gilgeous-Alexander is displaying about as much offensive upside as starter Patrick Beverley, but the latter's defensive prowess is projected to keep him in the starting five. However, coach Doc Rivers clearly seems willing to give the rookie plenty of run, as he's played no fewer than 22 minutes in any contest. That certainly bodes well for his fantasy prospects in all season-long formats, as well in daily leagues as a typically cost-effective option.
More News
-
Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Another solid outing Sunday•
-
Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Posts 11 points in NBA debut•
-
Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Fills out stat sheet off bench•
-
Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Earns rotation spot•
-
Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Posts 12 points in win•
-
Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Scores 12 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...