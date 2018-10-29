Gilgeous-Alexander provided 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 28 minutes in the Clippers' 136-104 win over the Wizards on Sunday.

The rookie continues to shine in his second-unit role, and with the Clippers enjoying a big second-half lead for the second straight game, he saw an elevated allotment of playing time. Gilgeous-Alexander is displaying about as much offensive upside as starter Patrick Beverley, but the latter's defensive prowess is projected to keep him in the starting five. However, coach Doc Rivers clearly seems willing to give the rookie plenty of run, as he's played no fewer than 22 minutes in any contest. That certainly bodes well for his fantasy prospects in all season-long formats, as well in daily leagues as a typically cost-effective option.