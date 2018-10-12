Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Fills out stat sheet off bench
Gilgeous-Alexander managed seven points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), seven assists and three rebounds across 16 minutes in the Clippers' 124-76 preseason win over Maccabi Haifa on Thursday.
Fresh off having secured a rotation spot for the regular season, the rookie guard provided another solid effort off the bench Thursday. Gilgeous-Alexander should see a relatively consistent allotment of playing time on the second unit come the regular season, and his ability to put up points in modest minutes makes him an intriguing prospect in deeper redraft formats, in addition to the more definitive value he holds in keeper and dynasty leagues.
