Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 115-99 victory over the Suns.

Gilgeous-Alexander did a bit of everything Wednesday, as he continues to build on his impressive start to the season. Since moving into the starting lineup, Gilgeous-Alexander has been a revelation for the Clippers. As a rookie, he certainly is not without his moments of unreliability, but on the whole, he has been fantastic. Avery Bradley and Patrick Beverley combined for just three points on 1-of-13 shooting, and so clearly pose no real threat to Gilgeous-Alexander's minutes moving forward.