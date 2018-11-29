Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Fills the box score in victory
Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 115-99 victory over the Suns.
Gilgeous-Alexander did a bit of everything Wednesday, as he continues to build on his impressive start to the season. Since moving into the starting lineup, Gilgeous-Alexander has been a revelation for the Clippers. As a rookie, he certainly is not without his moments of unreliability, but on the whole, he has been fantastic. Avery Bradley and Patrick Beverley combined for just three points on 1-of-13 shooting, and so clearly pose no real threat to Gilgeous-Alexander's minutes moving forward.
More News
-
Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Puts up 12 points in win•
-
Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Fills stat sheet in Tuesday's loss•
-
Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Scores 16 in win•
-
Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Razor-sharp in OT win•
-
Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Likely starting going forward•
-
Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Scores career-high 19 points Thursday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.