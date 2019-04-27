Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Finishes rookie campaign on high note
Gilgeous-Alexander delivered 22 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one block across 34 minutes during the Clippers' 129-110 loss to the Warriors in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Friday.
Gilgeous-Alexander checked in second only to Danilo Gallinari in scoring for the Clippers with a highly efficient shooting performance. The rookie scored in double digits in three of the six games during the series, and he shot between Friday's 57.1 percent and 66.7 percent in each of the final three contests. Gilgeous-Alexander turned in a productive rookie campaign overall, averaging 10.8 points (on 47.6 percent shooting), 3.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals while logging 73 starts. He'll look to take the next step during the 2019-20 season as Los Angeles tries to build on this season's solid showing.
