Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Flashes hot hand in SL win

Gilgeous-Alexander delivered 21 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and three steals across 26 minutes during the Clippers' 88-78 win over the Kings in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Sunday.

The 2018 first-round pick is now averaging an impressive 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 block across 27.0 minutes over two games of Vegas Summer League play. Sunday's performance was an improvement in every way over his debut Friday against the Warriors, when he drained just five of 19 attempts and only hauled in a pair of boards. The rookie will look to build on Sunday's effort moving forward in remaining games as he prepares for what could be an expanded role in his first season.