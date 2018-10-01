Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Impresses with 10 points off the bench
Gilgeous-Alexander provided 10 points (3-8 FG, 4-5 FT), four assists, four steals, a rebound and a blocked shot across 24 minutes in Sunday's 110-91 preseason win over the Sydney Kings
Gilgeous-Alexander picked up where he left off after a standout performance in the Las Vegas Summer League. His stat line doesn't accurately reflect the impact he had in this game, as the game script revolved around the rookie whenever he was on the floor. The 11th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft was a shoo-in to make the roster, but as the season progresses Doc Rivers will find it difficult to keep him on the bench.
